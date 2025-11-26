Uttar Pradesh CM Calls for Unity, Duty on Constitution Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the unity brought by the Indian Constitution during Constitution Day celebrations. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling duties alongside claiming rights, cautioning against systems being blamed for individual actions. Adityanath encouraged citizens' participation in governance for a developed India.
- Country:
- India
In a stirring address on Constitution Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the role of India's Constitution in uniting its extensive diversity. Speaking at the event in Lok Bhavan, he led the ceremony with readings from the Preamble, underscoring the importance of civic duties.
Adityanath also paid tribute to Bharat Mata and Dr. B R Ambedkar, highlighting that neglecting duties can undermine democratic rights. He urged respect for the armed forces and warned against criticizing institutions for individual errors. The ceremony included a short film and recognition of competition winners.
Reiterating the call for unity, Adityanath noted the historical significance of voting rights in India and encouraged public involvement in governance. He shared that 98 lakh public suggestions were received for developing Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing the aim for a self-reliant India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
