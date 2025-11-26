Left Menu

CBI Nabs Key Suspect in ED Team Attack Case

The CBI has apprehended Abul Hossen Molla, a suspect in the attack on an ED team in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Despite a court-issued warrant, Molla evaded capture until his arrest in South 24 Parganas. The CBI considers him a key figure in orchestrating the January 2024 attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:15 IST
CBI Nabs Key Suspect in ED Team Attack Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Abul Hossen Molla, known by the alias Duronto, in connection with the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team. The incident unfolded last January in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, during a raid concerning a ration distribution scam involving a suspended Trinamool Congress leader.

Molla had persistently evaded the probe despite repeated notices and a non-bailable warrant from a local court. His arrest came at around 8 pm Tuesday in South 24 Parganas, a development marking a significant stride in the inquiry. The CBI had identified Molla as a pivotal figure in the alleged assault on ED officials in January 2024.

The Calcutta High Court, acknowledging the gravity of the matter, transferred the case from the state police to the CBI on March 5, 2024. This move underscores the importance and sensitivity of the investigation, highlighting the allegations against Molla and his role in the mob action against law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay's name to IIT Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay'...

 India
2
Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

 India
3
Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

 Global
4
India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025