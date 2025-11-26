CBI Nabs Key Suspect in ED Team Attack Case
The CBI has apprehended Abul Hossen Molla, a suspect in the attack on an ED team in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Despite a court-issued warrant, Molla evaded capture until his arrest in South 24 Parganas. The CBI considers him a key figure in orchestrating the January 2024 attack.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Abul Hossen Molla, known by the alias Duronto, in connection with the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team. The incident unfolded last January in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, during a raid concerning a ration distribution scam involving a suspended Trinamool Congress leader.
Molla had persistently evaded the probe despite repeated notices and a non-bailable warrant from a local court. His arrest came at around 8 pm Tuesday in South 24 Parganas, a development marking a significant stride in the inquiry. The CBI had identified Molla as a pivotal figure in the alleged assault on ED officials in January 2024.
The Calcutta High Court, acknowledging the gravity of the matter, transferred the case from the state police to the CBI on March 5, 2024. This move underscores the importance and sensitivity of the investigation, highlighting the allegations against Molla and his role in the mob action against law enforcement.
