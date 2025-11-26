Fake Official Nabbed for Impersonation and Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad Police have apprehended a 39-year-old man accused of impersonating senior government officials and engaging in a series of fraudulent activities.

The accused, posing as an IAS and sometimes IPS officer, deceived the public by presenting fake identity cards, visiting cards, and forged documents. He even went as far as hiring bodyguards and procuring weapons to bolster his deceitful facade.

Through these machinations, he collected substantial sums of money from unsuspecting victims under false pretenses. While the main culprit is in custody, police have yet to capture his two accomplices who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)