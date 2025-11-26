Left Menu

Fake Official Nabbed for Impersonation and Fraud

A 39-year-old man was arrested for impersonating senior government officials and orchestrating fraudulent schemes to extort money. He used fake identity cards, hired bodyguards, and procured weapons to authenticate his deceit. Police investigation revealed he had been misleading the public for over two years.

Updated: 26-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:08 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad Police have apprehended a 39-year-old man accused of impersonating senior government officials and engaging in a series of fraudulent activities.

The accused, posing as an IAS and sometimes IPS officer, deceived the public by presenting fake identity cards, visiting cards, and forged documents. He even went as far as hiring bodyguards and procuring weapons to bolster his deceitful facade.

Through these machinations, he collected substantial sums of money from unsuspecting victims under false pretenses. While the main culprit is in custody, police have yet to capture his two accomplices who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

