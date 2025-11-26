Left Menu

Strengthening the Nation: Constitution Day Celebrations in Haryana

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of Constitution Day in fostering national unity and development. At a Haryana assembly event, he highlighted the role of transparency, governance, and citizen participation in democracy, urging citizens to embrace their constitutional duties for the nation's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:31 IST
Strengthening the Nation: Constitution Day Celebrations in Haryana
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of Constitution Day for India, emphasizing national unity and societal development. His statements came during a program on the Haryana assembly premises, marking the annual celebration.

Saini praised the Constitution for offering equal opportunities, justice, and dignity to every Indian citizen. He stressed the role of transparency, good governance, and public participation as essential components of democracy. According to Saini, these principles are foundational for state policies, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Saini called on citizens to remain vigilant about their constitutional duties and rights, urging them to participate actively in nation-building. He asserted that India's future relies on the youth's commitment to constitutional values and responsible citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

 India
2
MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

 Global
3
Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

 India
4
Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025