Strengthening the Nation: Constitution Day Celebrations in Haryana
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of Constitution Day in fostering national unity and development. At a Haryana assembly event, he highlighted the role of transparency, governance, and citizen participation in democracy, urging citizens to embrace their constitutional duties for the nation's future.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of Constitution Day for India, emphasizing national unity and societal development. His statements came during a program on the Haryana assembly premises, marking the annual celebration.
Saini praised the Constitution for offering equal opportunities, justice, and dignity to every Indian citizen. He stressed the role of transparency, good governance, and public participation as essential components of democracy. According to Saini, these principles are foundational for state policies, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
Saini called on citizens to remain vigilant about their constitutional duties and rights, urging them to participate actively in nation-building. He asserted that India's future relies on the youth's commitment to constitutional values and responsible citizenship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
