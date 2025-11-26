France Seeks Three-Month Suspension of Shein Over Violations
The French government is seeking a three-month suspension of Shein's website in France due to sales of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons. The hearing on this matter has been postponed to December 5. Shein's marketplace in France was disabled earlier in November.
The French government has requested a court to suspend the Chinese online platform Shein in France for three months over the sale of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons. A Paris court announced on Wednesday that the hearing has been moved to December 5.
Since November 5, the company has already disabled its marketplace in France, where third-party sellers displayed the controversial items. However, Shein's clothing range continues to be available. The government is pursuing a complete three-month suspension of the website to ensure stricter product control.
The French government initiated the process on the day Shein opened its first physical store in a Paris department store. Additionally, the European Commission is probing Shein for information regarding illegal product sales under the EU's Digital Services Act.
