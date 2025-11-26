France Seeks Three-Month Suspension of Shein Over Violations

The French government has requested a court to suspend the Chinese online platform Shein in France for three months over the sale of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons. A Paris court announced on Wednesday that the hearing has been moved to December 5.

Since November 5, the company has already disabled its marketplace in France, where third-party sellers displayed the controversial items. However, Shein's clothing range continues to be available. The government is pursuing a complete three-month suspension of the website to ensure stricter product control.

The French government initiated the process on the day Shein opened its first physical store in a Paris department store. Additionally, the European Commission is probing Shein for information regarding illegal product sales under the EU's Digital Services Act.