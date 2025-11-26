Left Menu

France Seeks Three-Month Suspension of Shein Over Violations

The French government is seeking a three-month suspension of Shein's website in France due to sales of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons. The hearing on this matter has been postponed to December 5. Shein's marketplace in France was disabled earlier in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:57 IST
France Seeks Three-Month Suspension of Shein Over Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French government has requested a court to suspend the Chinese online platform Shein in France for three months over the sale of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons. A Paris court announced on Wednesday that the hearing has been moved to December 5.

Since November 5, the company has already disabled its marketplace in France, where third-party sellers displayed the controversial items. However, Shein's clothing range continues to be available. The government is pursuing a complete three-month suspension of the website to ensure stricter product control.

The French government initiated the process on the day Shein opened its first physical store in a Paris department store. Additionally, the European Commission is probing Shein for information regarding illegal product sales under the EU's Digital Services Act.

TRENDING

1
Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

 India
2
Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Rights

Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Ri...

 India
3
EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

 Global
4
EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025