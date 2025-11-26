Intimidation Attempts in Kasba Law College Gangrape Case
The father of a gangrape survivor has filed a police complaint after receiving threats to withdraw the case. The incident involves a first-year student from South Calcutta Law College, who alleged gangrape by an alumnus and two seniors. All accused are currently on bail, with trial pending.
The father of a gangrape survivor in the Kasba Law College case reported threats from unknown individuals warning him to drop the charges, according to police revelations on Wednesday.
Baruipur police received the complaint, prompting an immediate investigation into the incident, as confirmed by a senior officer familiar with the case.
A South Calcutta Law College student had accused an alumnus and two seniors of gangrape within the college premises on June 25. A chargesheet has been filed, and while the accused are out on bail, the trial will commence shortly.
