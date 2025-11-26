Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Shopkeeper Stabbed by Youths in Central Delhi

A group of six youths, angered over a personal vendetta, fatally stabbed a 40-year-old shopkeeper in central Delhi. The primary suspect was apprehended after a police encounter, leading to the arrest of minor accomplices. The group was found to have a history of theft and robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of six youths, including a main accused identified as Md Mehtab alias Raja, resorted to violence to express anger over a friend's beating, leading to the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old shopkeeper in central Delhi, authorities announced on Wednesday.

After a swift police operation on Tuesday, Mehtab was detained following a brief exchange of gunfire where he sustained a leg injury, and minors involved in the incident were subsequently apprehended. The altercation that resulted in the victim's death occurred on Monday night at Rajender Kumar's shop in West Patel Nagar.

Police investigations uncovered that the group, primarily school dropouts from Farid Puri, were involved in robbery activities, having previous run-ins with the law. Forensic evidence, along with CCTV footage, was instrumental in identifying the suspects, as the police recovered weapons and clothing linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

