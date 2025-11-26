AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Controversy

AliExpress has taken decisive action to ban a China-based seller from its platform following revelations that the seller was offering childlike sex dolls. The move comes after a Reuters investigation raised questions about the legality of such products under European Union and U.S. laws.

The controversy centers on listings that were discovered featuring dolls resembling minors, available for sale in both Europe and the U.S. Legal experts have noted that such products can be associated with child sexualization, leading to further scrutiny from authorities.

Amid heightened regulatory focus, AliExpress and other major online marketplaces face increasing pressure to comply with the European Union's Digital Services Act. The legislation imposes rigorous duties on platforms to prevent the dissemination of illegal content, and AliExpress has vowed to enhance its product monitoring strategies.