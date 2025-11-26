President Leads Nation in Celebrating 11th Samvidhan Divas at Parliament

India commemorated the 11th Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day) with grandeur and deep national pride as President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, addressed Members of both Houses of Parliament in the iconic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The solemn programme brought together the country’s top constitutional authorities and political leaders, underscoring the enduring strength of India’s democratic foundation.

The event was attended by an illustrious gathering, including Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, several Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh, and a large number of Members of Parliament.

Their collective presence reflected a shared commitment to honouring the Constitution and reaffirming faith in the guiding principles that continue to shape India’s governance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights Constitution as India’s Unifying Force

Delivering the Welcome Address, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla emphasised that the Constitution of India remains the most powerful instrument in uniting the nation’s rich diversity—its cultures, languages, traditions, and customs—into a cohesive democratic identity. He described the Constitution as the "heart and soul" of India, a living document that encapsulates civilisational wisdom and modern democratic values.

Shri Birla paid heartfelt tributes to the stalwarts of the Constitution-making process, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India and Chairman of the Constituent Assembly; Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution; and all Members of the Constituent Assembly whose relentless efforts gifted India a robust framework that guarantees justice, equality, liberty, fraternity, and dignity to every citizen.

Central Hall: Birthplace of India’s Constitutional Vision

Reflecting on the historic significance of the Central Hall, Shri Birla noted that it was here that profound debates, constructive dialogue, and visionary deliberations shaped the Constitution. The decisions made in this sacred space laid the foundation for a democratic structure that transformed India’s collective aspirations into enduring constitutional principles.

He highlighted that, over the last seven decades, India—guided by the Constitution—has enacted far-reaching laws, strengthened civil liberties, expanded social justice, empowered marginalised communities, and emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic and resilient democracies.

Call to Youth: Uphold Duties and Build a Viksit Bharat by 2047

Shri Birla invoked the inspiring words of the Preamble, “We, the People of India,” noting that they embody the collective resolve of 140 crore citizens. He stressed that the dream of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, when the nation celebrates 100 years of independence, can be realised only if every Indian embraces the constitutional values of justice, equality, and fraternity.

He urged citizens—especially the youth—to uphold their fundamental duties, prioritise national interest, and actively contribute to nation-building. By doing so, India can continue to serve as a global exemplar of unity, development, human dignity, and democratic resilience.

President Releases Nine Translated Versions of the Indian Constitution

A key highlight of the programme was the digital release of nine newly translated versions of the Constitution of India. The President unveiled versions in Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese, furthering the government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to constitutional knowledge for citizens across linguistic backgrounds.

These translations are expected to deepen constitutional literacy, promote inclusivity, and engage communities across India in understanding their rights and responsibilities.

Collective Reading of the Preamble Reaffirms National Unity

In a symbolic and emotionally resonant moment, President Murmu led all dignitaries present in the collective reading of the Preamble. This gesture marked a reaffirmation of India’s unwavering faith in the Constitution and its enduring democratic values. The reading served as a reminder of the shared responsibility to uphold the spirit of the Constitution in public life, governance, and citizenship.

A Celebration of India’s Democratic Journey

The commemoration of the 11th Samvidhan Divas at Samvidhan Sadan stood as a profound tribute to India’s constitutional heritage. The presence of leaders cutting across political lines highlighted a renewed national commitment to work collectively toward building a stronger, more inclusive, and progressive India—firmly anchored in the timeless ideals of the Constitution.