Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle
Shubham Sangra, accused in the 2018 Kathua rape-murder case, withdrew his bail application from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case trial was moved to Pathankot as the Supreme Court ruled Sangra be tried as an adult. The J&K government, represented by advocate Monika Kohli, is pursuing legal action against the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Shubham Sangra, the main accused in the heinous 2018 rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua, has withdrawn his bail revision application from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This retraction comes amid intense legal scrutiny from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, which has appointed a new legal team, including Senior Advocate Monika Kohli, to pursue justice.
The horrific crime, which saw the eight-year-old victim suffer kidnapping, rape, and eventual murder, was initially shifted for trial from Kathua to Pathankot by orders of the Supreme Court. The high court's prior denial of Sangra's juvenile status means he will be tried as an adult, facing serious implications in the ongoing legal proceedings.
The case has seen other defendants already convicted, receiving life sentences and imprisonment for evidence destruction, while legal experts highlight the complexity and severity as it continues to unfold. Kohli remains a pivotal figure, handling significant legal challenges and upholding the demand for accountability and justice in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
