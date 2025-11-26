Naxalite Couple's Surrender: A New Dawn in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, a Naxalite couple bearing a combined reward of Rs 20 lakh has surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, a police official confirmed on Wednesday.

The individuals, identified as Dhanush alias Munna and Roni alias Tule, both aged 25, were prominent figures in the Maad division of the Bastar region and served under the Tanda-Malanjkhand Area Committee in the MMC zone of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

The couple was reportedly influenced by the state government's revamped surrender and rehabilitation policy, inspiring their decision to abandon their armed struggle. This move is seen as a strategic gain for law enforcement in managing insurgency-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)