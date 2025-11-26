Left Menu

Naxalite Couple's Surrender: A New Dawn in Chhattisgarh

A Naxalite couple, Dhanush and Roni, surrendered to police in Chhattisgarh, motivated by the state's new surrender and rehabilitation policy. They were part of the Maoist operations across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, with rewards of Rs 20 lakh on their heads for the outlawed actions.

Updated: 26-11-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Naxalite couple bearing a combined reward of Rs 20 lakh has surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, a police official confirmed on Wednesday.

The individuals, identified as Dhanush alias Munna and Roni alias Tule, both aged 25, were prominent figures in the Maad division of the Bastar region and served under the Tanda-Malanjkhand Area Committee in the MMC zone of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

The couple was reportedly influenced by the state government's revamped surrender and rehabilitation policy, inspiring their decision to abandon their armed struggle. This move is seen as a strategic gain for law enforcement in managing insurgency-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

