Left Menu

Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

Congress leader Udit Raj criticizes the Modi government for allegedly working against constitutional values, as evidenced by the cancellation of a protest rally by Dalit, OBC, Minorities, and Adivasi groups. Raj argues the government is undermining reservations and education for marginalized communities and fostering a potentially exclusionary state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:30 IST
Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, Congress leader Udit Raj has accused the Modi government of undermining constitutional principles. This comes after the cancellation of a protest rally organized by the Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities, and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, scheduled for November 30.

Raj claims the rally's cancellation is a move to promote a 'Hindu nation,' directly opposing Sardar Patel's views, while simultaneously marking Constitution Day. According to him, the current administration is celebrating constitutional values superficially while acting against them by denying the rally intended to protect these values.

The Congressman further accuses the government of diluting reservations through privatization and neglecting Article 15(5), disadvantaging Dalits, minorities, and other marginalized communities. He also highlights concerns about preferential appointments within high-ranking positions, suggesting a bias toward RSS-aligned individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

 Global
2
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

 India
3
Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

 India
4
India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025