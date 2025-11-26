Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

In recent developments, Congress leader Udit Raj has accused the Modi government of undermining constitutional principles. This comes after the cancellation of a protest rally organized by the Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities, and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, scheduled for November 30.

Raj claims the rally's cancellation is a move to promote a 'Hindu nation,' directly opposing Sardar Patel's views, while simultaneously marking Constitution Day. According to him, the current administration is celebrating constitutional values superficially while acting against them by denying the rally intended to protect these values.

The Congressman further accuses the government of diluting reservations through privatization and neglecting Article 15(5), disadvantaging Dalits, minorities, and other marginalized communities. He also highlights concerns about preferential appointments within high-ranking positions, suggesting a bias toward RSS-aligned individuals.

