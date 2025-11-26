Fake Call Center Scam Uncovered in Kolkata

Left Menu

In Kolkata's Kasba area, a fake call center was dismantled, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals. Operating primarily outside West Bengal, they used fraudulent documents to offer bogus rewards, created fake websites, and solicited fees from unsuspecting victims. Authorities seized phones, laptops, and counterfeit IDs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fake call center in Kolkata's Kasba area was dismantled on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals, police reported.

Upon receiving a tip-off, authorities raided the building and discovered individuals, predominantly from outside West Bengal, making calls to unsuspecting victims.

The operatives allegedly promised rewards using falsified documents and created fake lottery websites to deceive victims into paying fees. Police confiscated numerous mobile phones, a laptop, and fraudulent financial IDs while investigating the broader network potentially rooted in Kharagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

