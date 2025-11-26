Fake Call Center Scam Uncovered in Kolkata

A fake call center in Kolkata's Kasba area was dismantled on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals, police reported.

Upon receiving a tip-off, authorities raided the building and discovered individuals, predominantly from outside West Bengal, making calls to unsuspecting victims.

The operatives allegedly promised rewards using falsified documents and created fake lottery websites to deceive victims into paying fees. Police confiscated numerous mobile phones, a laptop, and fraudulent financial IDs while investigating the broader network potentially rooted in Kharagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)