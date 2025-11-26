Poland Chooses Saab for Baltic Sea Defense Boost

Poland announced on Wednesday its decision to contract Swedish company Saab for the supply of three submarines, marking a substantial step in reinforcing its Baltic Sea defenses. This multi-billion-dollar deal is pivotal to Warsaw's strategy against perceived Russian threats following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted that Sweden presented the most favorable offer in terms of delivery time and operational capability. Valued at approximately 10 billion zlotys ($2.73 billion), the agreement includes Sweden's commitment to purchasing some Polish armaments and providing a training submarine for Poland's army.

Completion of the commercial contract is anticipated by the second quarter of 2026, with the first submarine delivery by 2030. Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hailed the deal as testament to the robust Swedish defense industry. Saab, whose stock rose 3.2% following the announcement, has pledged defense collaboration with Polish group PGZ, noting past support from Britain and consideration of other international offers.

