Left Menu

Poland Chooses Saab for Baltic Sea Defense Boost

Poland has selected Sweden's Saab to supply three submarines under the 'Orka' program, enhancing its Baltic Sea defenses. The $2.73 billion deal addresses Polish concerns over Russia's aggression post-Ukraine invasion. Delivery is expected by 2030, marking a significant military partnership between Sweden and Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:46 IST
Poland Chooses Saab for Baltic Sea Defense Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland announced on Wednesday its decision to contract Swedish company Saab for the supply of three submarines, marking a substantial step in reinforcing its Baltic Sea defenses. This multi-billion-dollar deal is pivotal to Warsaw's strategy against perceived Russian threats following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted that Sweden presented the most favorable offer in terms of delivery time and operational capability. Valued at approximately 10 billion zlotys ($2.73 billion), the agreement includes Sweden's commitment to purchasing some Polish armaments and providing a training submarine for Poland's army.

Completion of the commercial contract is anticipated by the second quarter of 2026, with the first submarine delivery by 2030. Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hailed the deal as testament to the robust Swedish defense industry. Saab, whose stock rose 3.2% following the announcement, has pledged defense collaboration with Polish group PGZ, noting past support from Britain and consideration of other international offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

 Global
2
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

 India
3
Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

 India
4
India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025