Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found Hanging in Jharkhand Forest

The decomposed bodies of a man and a teenage girl were found hanging in a remote forest in Jharkhand's Gumla district. Police are investigating the deaths, initially suspected as suicides. The deceased were identified, and a previous police complaint involved the girl's alleged elopement with the man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a chilling discovery, the decomposed bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in a secluded part of Jharkhand's Gumla district, police reported on Wednesday.

The grisly find was made by a herder late Tuesday night in the remote Redwa forest area under Sisai police jurisdiction. Early indications suggest the deaths may have occurred by suicide roughly a week prior, but authorities emphasize that all possibilities are being thoroughly explored, according to SDPO Suresh Kumar Yadav.

The bodies, following identification, were released to their families after a post-mortem examination. The man was identified as Ashok Das from Jharkhand and the girl was from Odisha. Prior reports indicated she had eloped three months earlier, leading to a complaint filed by her family. Sisai police have registered an Unnatural Death case and are taking statements from the families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

