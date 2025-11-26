Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found Hanging in Jharkhand Forest

In a chilling discovery, the decomposed bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in a secluded part of Jharkhand's Gumla district, police reported on Wednesday.

The grisly find was made by a herder late Tuesday night in the remote Redwa forest area under Sisai police jurisdiction. Early indications suggest the deaths may have occurred by suicide roughly a week prior, but authorities emphasize that all possibilities are being thoroughly explored, according to SDPO Suresh Kumar Yadav.

The bodies, following identification, were released to their families after a post-mortem examination. The man was identified as Ashok Das from Jharkhand and the girl was from Odisha. Prior reports indicated she had eloped three months earlier, leading to a complaint filed by her family. Sisai police have registered an Unnatural Death case and are taking statements from the families.

