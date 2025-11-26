DHTI Seals Key MoUs to Strengthen India’s Public Sector Training Ecosystem

In a landmark move to advance collaboration and capacity-building within India’s public sector training network, the Defence Headquarters Training Institute (DHTI) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two eminent national training institutions — the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur, and the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), Noida. The agreements were formalised on November 26, 2025, at South Block, New Delhi, marking a significant step toward building a more integrated and future-ready government training architecture.

A Strategic Push for Integrated Capacity Building

The MoUs focus on deepening cooperation between DHTI and its partner institutions across key domains such as:

Training and curriculum development

Joint capacity-building programmes

Research and documentation

Administrative coordination

Exchange of best practices and institutional resources

This initiative is designed to promote sustained knowledge sharing, reduce duplication of efforts across sectors, and enhance the efficiency of India’s vast public sector training ecosystem.

The collaboration reinforces a shift toward holistic professional development, ensuring that administrative and defence personnel receive training that is contemporary, ethical, and aligned with evolving governance demands.

Building on Raksha Mantri’s Vision for a Unified Training Ecosystem

The agreements draw inspiration from the guidance of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, who, during AFHQ Day 2025, stressed the importance of reimagining training as an ongoing cycle of learning and transformation rather than a procedural requirement.

His vision highlighted three core pillars for modern capacity building:

Skill Upgradation – ensuring government personnel are equipped with emerging competencies and domain knowledge.

Ethical Orientation – strengthening integrity, accountability and values-based administration.

Behavioural Excellence – enhancing interpersonal skills, leadership attributes and organisational culture.

The MoUs are intended to reflect this comprehensive approach, encouraging blended learning, collaborative research and enriched training methodologies across institutions.

DHTI’s Evolving Role as a Coordination Hub

As part of its long-term strategic mandate, DHTI has been working to expand its role beyond a training provider to a central coordination hub that connects diverse public sector training institutions. With these new partnerships, DHTI aims to streamline collaboration across domains such as:

Administration and public governance

Labour welfare and workforce studies

Direct taxes and financial administration

Defence administration and policy implementation

The enhanced linkages will support government officials, defence civilian staff and administrative professionals in receiving multidisciplinary exposure and broader institutional support.

Leadership and Institutional Participation

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Joint Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer Shri Amitabh Prasad, who emphasised the importance of fostering a cohesive and knowledge-driven training landscape.

Representing NADT and VVGNLI were:

Dr. Arvind, Director General, VVGNLI

Shri Aakash Dewangan, Additional Director General (P&R), NADT, Nagpur

Senior officials from the Armed Forces Headquarters and dignitaries from participating institutions also attended the ceremony, reflecting strong inter-institutional commitment to this collaborative effort.

A Milestone Toward a Future-Ready Training Framework

The partnerships mark a defining moment in India’s public administration and defence training systems. By weaving together the strengths of multiple premier institutions, the MoUs aim to:

Foster innovation in pedagogy

Expand research-driven insights

Elevate governance competencies

Strengthen national administrative readiness

Ultimately, these collaborations contribute to building a robust, integrated, and future-ready training ecosystem, aligned with India’s long-term governance and defence goals.