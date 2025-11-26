Court Rebukes CBI Over Delay in Anil Deshmukh's Corruption Case
A court criticized the CBI for not appointing a prosecutor in the corruption case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The delay has stalled the framing of charges for over six months, contradicting the Supreme Court's directive for expedited trials in cases against MPs/MLAs.
The court has expressed strong disapproval of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for failing to assign a prosecutor in the corruption case linked to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This oversight has been described as 'lethargic,' prompting the judiciary to demand corrective measures.
On Tuesday, Special Judge S R Navander, responsible for overseeing cases involving MPs and MLAs, underscored the necessity of appointing a prosecutor by the next scheduled hearing. The anticipated procedural step of framing charges was delayed when the CBI sought an adjournment, citing the ongoing consideration for selecting a special public prosecutor.
The judge noted that this lapse contradicts the Supreme Court's instruction for swift trials in cases involving legislative members. The absence of a prosecutor for over half a year reflects poorly on the prosecution's commitment to advancing the trial process, with potential consequences looming if no action is taken by the new deadline.
