Poland Boosts Baltic Defenses with Saab Submarine Deal

Poland has chosen Sweden's Saab to supply three submarines in a $2.73 billion deal to enhance Baltic Sea defenses. This decision is part of Poland's strategy to strengthen its military amid concerns over Russian aggression. The Saab submarines will aid NATO surveillance against potential underwater threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:55 IST
Poland has opted for Swedish defense contractor Saab to deliver three submarines in a substantial, multi-billion-dollar agreement aimed at bolstering security in the Baltic Sea. The decision aligns with Warsaw's plans to strengthen its defense infrastructure in response to growing tension from Russia following its 2022 incursion into Ukraine.

The procurement, part of the "Orka" program, signifies Poland's strategic pivot towards forging a Baltic Sea coalition within the European Union, amidst a shift from its traditional Central European alliances. Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted that Sweden's proposal excelled in meeting all criteria, including delivery timeline and operational aptitude, particularly crucial in Baltic waters.

The estimated deal, worth around 10 billion zlotys ($2.73 billion), involves Sweden's commitment to purchase Polish armaments as part of a broader collaboration pact and promises a "gap-filler" submarine for Polish training. Sweden's Saab, recognized for its versatile military equipment portfolio, will supply the advanced A26 submarines. This agreement is a step towards enhanced regional security cooperation, addressing elevated alerts following suspicious incidents involving underwater structures since 2022.

