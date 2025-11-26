Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Baran district executed a bold operation on Wednesday, arresting Ramesh Chand Bairagi, a general manager with Tilam Sangh in Kota. The arrest came after Bairagi was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 at his office.

Following the arrest, ACB officials conducted a search at Bairagi's residence to gather further evidence. The bribe, which was retrieved from his pocket, forms part of an alleged scheme demanding Rs 1.45 lakh for the renewal of a Maximum Support Price (MSP) center in Palayatha village, Baran.

Bairagi, who retired from service in April this year but was working on a contractual basis, was taken into custody after a complaint was filed by the operator of the MSP center. The law enforcement move is part of an ongoing effort to curb corruption in government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)