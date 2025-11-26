Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Baran district arrested Ramesh Chand Bairagi, a general manager at Tilam Sangh in Kota, for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. Following his arrest, officials conducted a search of Bairagi's residence. He allegedly sought bribes for renewing a MSP centre in Palayatha village.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Baran district executed a bold operation on Wednesday, arresting Ramesh Chand Bairagi, a general manager with Tilam Sangh in Kota. The arrest came after Bairagi was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 at his office.
Following the arrest, ACB officials conducted a search at Bairagi's residence to gather further evidence. The bribe, which was retrieved from his pocket, forms part of an alleged scheme demanding Rs 1.45 lakh for the renewal of a Maximum Support Price (MSP) center in Palayatha village, Baran.
Bairagi, who retired from service in April this year but was working on a contractual basis, was taken into custody after a complaint was filed by the operator of the MSP center. The law enforcement move is part of an ongoing effort to curb corruption in government operations.
