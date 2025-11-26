Pakistani National Sentenced to 10 Years for Fake Currency Scam

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has handed a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a Pakistani national for a 2019 fake currency case, an official statement confirmed on Wednesday.

The accused, Ran Singh, was also slapped with a Rs 30,000 fine. The scam involved the seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 94,000.

Singh was apprehended in May 2019 at Land Custom Station, Munnabao, Rajasthan, while his co-conspirator Kunpji, also from Pakistan, is still on the run. The NIA had filed charges in November 2019, and the Jaipur special court's ruling was announced on Tuesday. The search for absconder Kunpji continues.

