Pakistani National Sentenced to 10 Years for Fake Currency Scam

A special court of the NIA sentenced Pakistani national Ran Singh to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fake currency case. Singh was fined Rs 30,000. The case involved a seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes valued at Rs 94,000. Co-conspirator Kunpji remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:44 IST
Ran Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has handed a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a Pakistani national for a 2019 fake currency case, an official statement confirmed on Wednesday.

The accused, Ran Singh, was also slapped with a Rs 30,000 fine. The scam involved the seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 94,000.

Singh was apprehended in May 2019 at Land Custom Station, Munnabao, Rajasthan, while his co-conspirator Kunpji, also from Pakistan, is still on the run. The NIA had filed charges in November 2019, and the Jaipur special court's ruling was announced on Tuesday. The search for absconder Kunpji continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

