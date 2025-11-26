Portugal Urges Peace Amidst Political Unrest in Guinea-Bissau
Portugal has urged a halt to violence in Guinea-Bissau, advocating for the electoral process to continue after army officers claimed power. The Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of institutional stability to ensure election results are finalized. Guinea-Bissau has experienced numerous coups since its 1974 independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:16 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
Portugal has called for an immediate cessation of violence in Guinea-Bissau following a military takeover by army officers just before the announcement of the presidential election results.
The Portuguese Foreign Ministry urged all parties involved to avoid violence and restore institutional functioning so that the election results can be finalized.
Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced multiple coups, demonstrating a history of political instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Decades Later: Assam's 1983 Violence Report Reignites Political Debate
Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections
Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband
White Ribbon Day Calls Nation to Unite Against Violence Towards Women