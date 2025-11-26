Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Women's Commissioner's Police Station Inspection

A dispute arose after a senior police officer sent a letter questioning a Women's Commission member's authority to inspect a police station. The police commissioner called the language disrespectful and promised to ensure respectful correspondence in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute erupted following a police station inspection by Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission member Anita Gupta, after a senior officer questioned her authority in a controversial letter.

The letter, sent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Kumar, argued that Gupta lacked the power to inspect the Barra police station, leading to criticism over perceived disrespect towards a constitutional postholder.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal acknowledged the letter's inappropriate tone, promising measures to maintain politeness and professionalism in future communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

