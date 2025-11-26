Controversy Erupts Over Women's Commissioner's Police Station Inspection

A dispute erupted following a police station inspection by Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission member Anita Gupta, after a senior officer questioned her authority in a controversial letter.

The letter, sent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Kumar, argued that Gupta lacked the power to inspect the Barra police station, leading to criticism over perceived disrespect towards a constitutional postholder.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal acknowledged the letter's inappropriate tone, promising measures to maintain politeness and professionalism in future communications.

