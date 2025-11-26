EU Parliament Pushes for Unified Digital Age Regulations
The European Parliament has approved a non-binding resolution seeking a standardized minimum age of 16 for accessing social media and AI chatbots across the EU. The resolution proposes measures against addictive and manipulative online features. It requires formal European Commission proposals and further discussions for legal weight.
The European Parliament took a significant step on Wednesday by approving a non-binding resolution that advocates for implementing a default minimum age of 16 to access social media and AI chatbots. This aims to ensure age-appropriate online engagement across the European Union.
Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), online platforms must adhere to national laws, which currently vary. The resolution recommends a uniform digital age limit across the EU, allowing access for those aged 13 to 16 with parental consent. A proposed age restriction of 13 has been suggested for minor access to these platforms.
The resolution is a political statement and lacks legal authority, signaling Parliament's stance on the issue. Implementation would require formal proposals from the European Commission and negotiations among EU member states, a process that can be lengthy. It also calls for a ban on design features that excessively engage children and the creation of safeguards against inappropriate AI-generated content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
