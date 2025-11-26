EU Parliament Pushes for Unified Digital Age Regulations

The European Parliament took a significant step on Wednesday by approving a non-binding resolution that advocates for implementing a default minimum age of 16 to access social media and AI chatbots. This aims to ensure age-appropriate online engagement across the European Union.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), online platforms must adhere to national laws, which currently vary. The resolution recommends a uniform digital age limit across the EU, allowing access for those aged 13 to 16 with parental consent. A proposed age restriction of 13 has been suggested for minor access to these platforms.

The resolution is a political statement and lacks legal authority, signaling Parliament's stance on the issue. Implementation would require formal proposals from the European Commission and negotiations among EU member states, a process that can be lengthy. It also calls for a ban on design features that excessively engage children and the creation of safeguards against inappropriate AI-generated content.

