Left Menu

EU Parliament Pushes for Unified Digital Age Regulations

The European Parliament has approved a non-binding resolution seeking a standardized minimum age of 16 for accessing social media and AI chatbots across the EU. The resolution proposes measures against addictive and manipulative online features. It requires formal European Commission proposals and further discussions for legal weight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:40 IST
EU Parliament Pushes for Unified Digital Age Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Parliament took a significant step on Wednesday by approving a non-binding resolution that advocates for implementing a default minimum age of 16 to access social media and AI chatbots. This aims to ensure age-appropriate online engagement across the European Union.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), online platforms must adhere to national laws, which currently vary. The resolution recommends a uniform digital age limit across the EU, allowing access for those aged 13 to 16 with parental consent. A proposed age restriction of 13 has been suggested for minor access to these platforms.

The resolution is a political statement and lacks legal authority, signaling Parliament's stance on the issue. Implementation would require formal proposals from the European Commission and negotiations among EU member states, a process that can be lengthy. It also calls for a ban on design features that excessively engage children and the creation of safeguards against inappropriate AI-generated content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India
2
Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

 Global
3
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025