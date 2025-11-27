Left Menu

Ex-President Vizcarra Sentenced in Major Corruption Scandal

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his involvement in a corruption scheme while governor. He was accused of taking $611,000 in bribes from construction companies in exchange for awarding contracts. The sentence includes a nine-year ban from public office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:29 IST
Ex-President Vizcarra Sentenced in Major Corruption Scandal
  • Country:
  • Peru

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has been sentenced to 14 years in prison following a court ruling on Wednesday. The court found him guilty of participating in a widespread corruption scheme during his governorship of Moquegua.

Alongside the prison term, the court also banned Vizcarra from holding public office for nine years. He was accused of accepting approximately $611,000 in bribes from construction companies in return for awarding them lucrative contracts for significant infrastructure projects.

The prosecutors had initially sought a 15-year sentence, but the court settled for a 14-year term. Vizcarra's conviction marks a significant move in Peru's ongoing efforts to root out corruption at the highest levels of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025