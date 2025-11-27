Ex-President Vizcarra Sentenced in Major Corruption Scandal

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has been sentenced to 14 years in prison following a court ruling on Wednesday. The court found him guilty of participating in a widespread corruption scheme during his governorship of Moquegua.

Alongside the prison term, the court also banned Vizcarra from holding public office for nine years. He was accused of accepting approximately $611,000 in bribes from construction companies in return for awarding them lucrative contracts for significant infrastructure projects.

The prosecutors had initially sought a 15-year sentence, but the court settled for a 14-year term. Vizcarra's conviction marks a significant move in Peru's ongoing efforts to root out corruption at the highest levels of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)