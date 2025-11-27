Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Delhi Terror Bombing Accused

A Delhi court has remanded Soyab, accused of assisting Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, to a 10-day custody under the NIA's jurisdiction. Soyab was arrested for providing logistical aid to the bomber. The investigation continues as the NIA seeks to unravel the terror network behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:40 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Delhi Terror Bombing Accused
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully secured the custody of Soyab, a resident of Faridabad, for 10 days. Soyab is accused of providing logistical support to a key player in the recent suicide bombing incident at Delhi's Red Fort.

Apprehended in Dhauj, Haryana, Soyab was produced before the Patiala House court amid tight security. He is the latest suspect apprehended in connection with a terror module unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The NIA is conducting comprehensive searches across multiple states as they pursue leads in the ongoing investigation, striving to dismantle the network associated with this 'white-collar' terror plot, which has included the arrest of three doctors and a preacher among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025