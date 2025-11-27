NIA Cracks Down on Delhi Terror Bombing Accused
A Delhi court has remanded Soyab, accused of assisting Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, to a 10-day custody under the NIA's jurisdiction. Soyab was arrested for providing logistical aid to the bomber. The investigation continues as the NIA seeks to unravel the terror network behind the attack.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully secured the custody of Soyab, a resident of Faridabad, for 10 days. Soyab is accused of providing logistical support to a key player in the recent suicide bombing incident at Delhi's Red Fort.
Apprehended in Dhauj, Haryana, Soyab was produced before the Patiala House court amid tight security. He is the latest suspect apprehended in connection with a terror module unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The NIA is conducting comprehensive searches across multiple states as they pursue leads in the ongoing investigation, striving to dismantle the network associated with this 'white-collar' terror plot, which has included the arrest of three doctors and a preacher among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
