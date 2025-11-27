Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes West Virginia National Guard

Two members of West Virginia's National Guard were fatally shot in Washington, D.C. Governor Patrick Morrisey announced their deaths, highlighting their ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes West Virginia National Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a somber announcement, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that two National Guard members from the state had succumbed to injuries sustained in a Washington, D.C. shooting on Wednesday.

The tragic incident underscores the risks faced by service members as they fulfill their duties.

Governor Morrisey expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, paying tribute to the fallen heroes' courage and dedication in serving their country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

 Global
2
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
3
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
4
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025