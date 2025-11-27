Tragedy Strikes West Virginia National Guard
Two members of West Virginia's National Guard were fatally shot in Washington, D.C. Governor Patrick Morrisey announced their deaths, highlighting their ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.
In a somber announcement, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that two National Guard members from the state had succumbed to injuries sustained in a Washington, D.C. shooting on Wednesday.
The tragic incident underscores the risks faced by service members as they fulfill their duties.
Governor Morrisey expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, paying tribute to the fallen heroes' courage and dedication in serving their country.
