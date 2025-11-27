Tragedy Strikes West Virginia National Guard

In a somber announcement, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that two National Guard members from the state had succumbed to injuries sustained in a Washington, D.C. shooting on Wednesday.

The tragic incident underscores the risks faced by service members as they fulfill their duties.

Governor Morrisey expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, paying tribute to the fallen heroes' courage and dedication in serving their country.

(With inputs from agencies.)