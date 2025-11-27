Ambush Near White House: Soldiers Targeted in Shock Attack

Two National Guard soldiers were shot on Wednesday near the White House in a shocking ambush, officials reported. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is in custody after being wounded in the attack, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to the Justice Department.

Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, had entered the U.S. on a special visa for those who assisted during the Afghanistan war but overstayed, now residing illegally. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the attack's time, leading to the White House lockdown, while a significant law enforcement presence stormed the area.

The soldiers, from the West Virginia National Guard, were part of a visible patrol when ambushed. After exchanging gunfire, fellow troops subdued the shooter, with the wounded soldiers in critical condition. Trump called for deploying more troops to Washington amid his crackdown on crime and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)