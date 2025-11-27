Left Menu

Ambush Near White House: Soldiers Targeted in Shock Attack

Two National Guard soldiers were shot in a targeted ambush near the White House, suspected of terrorism. The shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, was captured. The incident, amid heightened security and political tension in Washington, prompted President Trump to deploy additional troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two National Guard soldiers were shot on Wednesday near the White House in a shocking ambush, officials reported. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is in custody after being wounded in the attack, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to the Justice Department.

Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, had entered the U.S. on a special visa for those who assisted during the Afghanistan war but overstayed, now residing illegally. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the attack's time, leading to the White House lockdown, while a significant law enforcement presence stormed the area.

The soldiers, from the West Virginia National Guard, were part of a visible patrol when ambushed. After exchanging gunfire, fellow troops subdued the shooter, with the wounded soldiers in critical condition. Trump called for deploying more troops to Washington amid his crackdown on crime and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

