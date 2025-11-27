Inferno in Hong Kong: Negligence and Tragedy at Wang Fuk Court

A catastrophic fire has swept through the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong, claiming at least 44 lives and leaving nearly 300 people unaccounted for. Authorities suspect that unauthorized materials used for maintenance, alongside decades-old bamboo scaffolding, exacerbated the disaster's spread.

The fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the densely populated Tai Po district, engulfing four of the eight blocks in the complex. By Thursday, firefighters had brought some sections under control but continued to battle flames in other areas. Police have arrested three individuals from a construction company for gross negligence leading to the tragedy.

The incident revived painful memories of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Urged on by China's President Xi Jinping, local authorities are prioritizing rescue efforts while contemplating the reasons behind the disaster. This marks Hong Kong's deadliest fire since 1948, spotlighting safety concerns as well as the high-density living conditions that dominate the city.