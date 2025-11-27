Crackdown on Illegal Gaming Zone in Thane
An illegally operated game zone in Thane, Maharashtra, has been shut down by police due to safety violations. The owner and two operators were arrested. The facility lacked essential safety measures, such as lighting, ventilation, and surveillance. The incident highlights concerns about safety at gaming facilities.
Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have shut down an illicitly operated game zone due to severe safety violations and have arrested the owner along with two operators, authorities announced on Thursday.
An inspection, prompted by a tip-off, revealed minors engaging with games at the facility located on Chinchpada Road, Kalyan, on Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Atul Zende.
The game zone was found to have significant safety concerns, lacking proper lighting, ventilation, fire safety equipment, and CCTV surveillance. A case has been filed against those responsible under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering lives and common intention. The zone has been subsequently shut down.
