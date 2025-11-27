Left Menu

Social Media Controversy: Self-Styled Nun Sparks Legal Action

Teena Jose, a self-styled nun, faces legal action over a social media comment advocating a bomb attack on Kerala's Chief Minister. The post led to criminal charges as police seek further evidence. Her religious congregation had previously expelled her, citing her activities as personal decisions.

Updated: 27-11-2025 11:05 IST
Teena Jose, identified as a self-styled nun, is embroiled in legal trouble following her social media comment allegedly calling for a bomb attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police reported Thursday.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police Station filed a case against Jose after receiving a complaint from a New Delhi lawyer, citing provocation and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Jose, a Kochi resident and practising advocate, has been estranged from her religious congregation since 2009, with the group distancing itself from her statements as personal actions. The police continue to investigate the social media activity for further actions.

