Tragic Death Highlights Dowry Harassment

In a disturbing case of dowry harassment, a 20-year-old pregnant woman named Archana was found dead with severe burn injuries near her residence, authorities reported Thursday. The incident occurred close to her husband's home in Maatumala, Nandipalam, according to police accounts.

The victim's husband, Sharon, along with his mother, Rajani, have been identified as the primary suspects in the police investigation. The First Information Report (FIR) outlines harrowing allegations of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her in-laws over unmet dowry commitments.

Archana's family described a troubled marriage marred by frequent assaults and suspicion from Sharon, whom they claim has a criminal past. Authorities have taken him into custody as a Deputy Superintendent leads a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic death. The body of Archana will be released to her family following a post-mortem examination.