Telangana's Vision 2047: A Strategic Leap Forward

The Telangana government has established an Advisory Council composed of notable figures such as Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to shape its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document. The plan will be unveiled during the TelanganaRising Global Summit, aimed at attracting investments and highlighting government's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:25 IST
The Telangana government has enlisted an impressive panel, including illustrious experts like Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, to help craft its ambitious 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document. This strategic directive aims to chart the state's future path and will be showcased at the forthcoming Global Summit scheduled for December 8 and 9.

The Advisory Council boasts other esteemed members such as former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subba Rao and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Together, they will provide crucial insights into economics, governance, and technology as the state looks toward its centennial in 2047.

The TelanganaRising Global Summit will serve as a platform to attract investments and celebrate the successes of the past two years. Scheduled in Hyderabad's Future City, it is expected to draw international attention with invites extended to notable dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

