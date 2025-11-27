Unraveling the Truth Behind Muhammad Mubasheer's Mysterious Jail Death

The death of 29-year-old Muhammad Mubasheer at Kasaragod Sub Jail has raised pressing questions. Discovered unconscious in his cell, Mubasheer later died in the hospital, prompting a detailed investigation after his family's torture allegations.

Authorities conducted an autopsy at Kannur Government Medical College, finding no injuries that could have caused Mubasheer's death. Nevertheless, his internal organs have been sent for forensic analysis to pinpoint the exact cause of death, focusing on uncovering any overlooked evidence.

The prison department and police have launched parallel investigations. Police are set to record family statements, while Mubasheer's mental health issues, documented since his imprisonment, are under scrutiny, adding a layer of complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)