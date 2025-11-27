Left Menu

Pope Leo's Historic Pilgrimage: Bridging Faiths and Cultures

Pope Leo embarks on his first international trip as the Catholic Church leader, heading to Turkey and Lebanon. This journey marks a pivotal point for promoting peace in the Middle East and fostering unity among Christian churches, with significant attention on his geopolitical views and diplomatic efforts.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo embarked on a historic journey outside Italy on Thursday, marking his first international tour as the leader of the Catholic Church in Turkey. The visit aims to promote peace in the Middle East and encourage unity among Christian churches, in light of the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed.

The pope, a former missionary in Peru, was elected in May and remains an unfamiliar figure on the global scene. His three-day Turkish itinerary includes meeting President Tayyip Erdogan. The visit draws significant attention as observers anticipate insights into Leo's previously unknown geopolitical perspectives.

Leo's visit to Lebanon, a region heavily populated with Christians, emphasizes peace as a major theme. Amid regional tensions and recent conflict involving Hezbollah, security for the pope's visit to Lebanon remains paramount. Leaders hope the visit will draw global focus to Lebanon's ongoing crises, including refugee influxes and economic troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

