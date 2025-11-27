Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody for Red Fort Blast Accused

A Delhi court has extended the custody of Jasir Bilal Wani, a central figure in the Red Fort blast case, to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for an additional seven days.

This decision came as Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, appeared before the court after his initial 10-day custody period was due to expire.

The NIA arrested Wani in Srinagar on November 17. He is alleged to have provided technical support for terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to create rockets prior to the November 10 blast at Red Fort.

