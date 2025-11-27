Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

A Russian court has handed life sentences to eight men involved in the bombing of the bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region, according to state news agency TASS.

The attack, occurring on October 8, 2022, resulted in the death of five individuals and compromised a significant supply line for Russian forces engaged in the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency subsequently claimed responsibility for the explosive act. Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine back in 2014.