Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

A Russian court sentenced eight men to life in prison for a bomb attack on the Crimean bridge, damaging a crucial supply route and killing five people. Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred on October 8, 2022, on the 19-kilometer connection to Russia.

Updated: 27-11-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Russian court has handed life sentences to eight men involved in the bombing of the bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region, according to state news agency TASS.

The attack, occurring on October 8, 2022, resulted in the death of five individuals and compromised a significant supply line for Russian forces engaged in the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency subsequently claimed responsibility for the explosive act. Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine back in 2014.

