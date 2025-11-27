Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts
Italy's government has decided to maintain a tax break on short-term rentals, largely benefitting platforms like Airbnb. The move was prompted by coalition partner opposition. However, stricter business registration rules are anticipated for landlords with multiple properties.
Italy's government has opted to retain a tax advantage for short-term rental properties, a move cheered by stakeholders in the tourism sector. The decision was made following resistance from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition partners, including the League and Forza Italia.
The proposed amendment, which aimed at encouraging long-term tenancy over short-term rentals, was widely criticized for potentially affecting middle-class homeowners and fostering tax evasion. As it stands, landlords will continue to enjoy a reduced 21% tax rate on rental income from a single short-term property instead of the usual 26%.
The decision follows a series of discussions led by Meloni, along with the Economy Minister and ruling party leaders. Despite preserving the tax break, new legislation proposes to lower the threshold for registration as a business, impacting landlords with more than two properties.
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $77M for Ecotourism and Sustainable Farming in Meghalaya, India
Ayodhya's Tourism Boom: A Spiritual Hub on the Rise
Adani's Luxury Airport Hotel: A Boost to Thiruvananthapuram's Tourism
Chhattisgarh Attracts Over Rs 6,800 Crore in Industrial and Tourism Investments
Atal Foot Over Bridge: Ahmedabad's Architectural Marvel Redefining Urban Tourism