Left Menu

Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts

Italy's government has decided to maintain a tax break on short-term rentals, largely benefitting platforms like Airbnb. The move was prompted by coalition partner opposition. However, stricter business registration rules are anticipated for landlords with multiple properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:46 IST
Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's government has opted to retain a tax advantage for short-term rental properties, a move cheered by stakeholders in the tourism sector. The decision was made following resistance from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition partners, including the League and Forza Italia.

The proposed amendment, which aimed at encouraging long-term tenancy over short-term rentals, was widely criticized for potentially affecting middle-class homeowners and fostering tax evasion. As it stands, landlords will continue to enjoy a reduced 21% tax rate on rental income from a single short-term property instead of the usual 26%.

The decision follows a series of discussions led by Meloni, along with the Economy Minister and ruling party leaders. Despite preserving the tax break, new legislation proposes to lower the threshold for registration as a business, impacting landlords with more than two properties.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025