Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Mineral Rights Tax Reignites State vs. Centre Debate

The Supreme Court is addressing pleas concerning tax on mineral rights following a pivotal verdict stating that states, not the Centre, have the legislative power. The Centre's opposition, citing a pending curative petition, explores future implications and adjustments related to the 2024 ruling favoring mineral-rich states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:13 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Mineral Rights Tax Reignites State vs. Centre Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to decide on listing pleas related to the tax on mineral rights. On July 25, 2024, a nine-judge bench led by then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ruled by an 8:1 majority that states have the legislative power to tax mineral rights, not the Centre.

This decision, providing significant revenue advantages to mineral-rich states, declared that Parliament lacks the authority under Entry 54 of List I of the Constitution for such taxation. Currently, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is considering various state petitions due post-verdict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that these petitions should await the outcome of the Centre's curative plea against the landmark decision. The court had previously refused the Centre's review pleas on this verdict — a considerable win for mineral-laden states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025