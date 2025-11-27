Left Menu

Negligence in Electoral Roll Duties: 21 Officers Under Fire

Twenty-one booth-level officers face legal action for negligence in handling duties connected to the Election Commission's electoral roll revision. Officials filed an FIR following a directive from District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar Mandar. Allegations include failure to distribute and collect essential forms, impeding the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:50 IST
Legal charges have been filed against 21 booth-level officers for alleged negligence in fulfilling their duties in relation to the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The action stems from a directive issued by District Election Officer and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, prompting Deputy Tehsildar Alok Kumar Yadav to file an FIR at Sihani Gate police station.

Additional Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey confirmed the case under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act. Allegations claim these officers failed to manage key tasks like distributing and gathering enumeration forms, stalling the revision effort significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

