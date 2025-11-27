Negligence in Electoral Roll Duties: 21 Officers Under Fire

Legal charges have been filed against 21 booth-level officers for alleged negligence in fulfilling their duties in relation to the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The action stems from a directive issued by District Election Officer and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, prompting Deputy Tehsildar Alok Kumar Yadav to file an FIR at Sihani Gate police station.

Additional Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey confirmed the case under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act. Allegations claim these officers failed to manage key tasks like distributing and gathering enumeration forms, stalling the revision effort significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)