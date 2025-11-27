Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized a shift from Cold War bipolarity to a multipolar world and the imperative for the Indian military to transform to remain decisive. At the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, he outlined a vision based on self-reliance, innovation, and military-civil fusion for future readiness.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi highlighted a significant global transition from the bipolarity of the Cold War to a challenging multipolar world at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.
He stressed that the Indian military must adapt to these changes through a series of transformative phases and strategic visions.
The themes of self-reliance, innovation, and military-civil fusion were emphasized as key to maintaining a future-ready and decisive force in an uncertain world.
