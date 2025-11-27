Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi highlighted a significant global transition from the bipolarity of the Cold War to a challenging multipolar world at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

He stressed that the Indian military must adapt to these changes through a series of transformative phases and strategic visions.

The themes of self-reliance, innovation, and military-civil fusion were emphasized as key to maintaining a future-ready and decisive force in an uncertain world.

(With inputs from agencies.)