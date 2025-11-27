Left Menu

Military Power Shift: Guinea-Bissau's Tumultuous Turn

Guinea-Bissau witnessed a coup as the military installed General Horta Nta Na Man as transitional president. This development followed the ousting of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after a contentious election. The coup highlights the nation's persistent instability, with significant political unrest and the narcotics trade at its core.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST
Military Power Shift: Guinea-Bissau's Tumultuous Turn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic shift of power, Guinea-Bissau's military appointed General Horta Nta Na Man as the transitional president on Thursday. This move followed the displacement of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after a disputed election, marking another entry in the country's history of political instability.

Wednesday's coup played out in the shadows of a pending election result, with gunfire reported near critical government spots in the capital, Bissau. The military, under the banner of the 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' took control, emphasizing the urgency of their intervention amid the nation's notorious political climate.

Observers from ECOWAS and the African Union expressed concern over the coup, calling for the release of detained electoral officials. The situation reflects the country's ongoing challenges with violence and drug trafficking, as the nation remains a key narcotics transit point into Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

 India
2
India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Allegations of Peace Disturbance in Murshidabad

Tensions Rise: Allegations of Peace Disturbance in Murshidabad

 India
4
Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Takes Center Stage

Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025