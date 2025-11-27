Military Power Shift: Guinea-Bissau's Tumultuous Turn
Guinea-Bissau witnessed a coup as the military installed General Horta Nta Na Man as transitional president. This development followed the ousting of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after a contentious election. The coup highlights the nation's persistent instability, with significant political unrest and the narcotics trade at its core.
In a dramatic shift of power, Guinea-Bissau's military appointed General Horta Nta Na Man as the transitional president on Thursday. This move followed the displacement of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after a disputed election, marking another entry in the country's history of political instability.
Wednesday's coup played out in the shadows of a pending election result, with gunfire reported near critical government spots in the capital, Bissau. The military, under the banner of the 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' took control, emphasizing the urgency of their intervention amid the nation's notorious political climate.
Observers from ECOWAS and the African Union expressed concern over the coup, calling for the release of detained electoral officials. The situation reflects the country's ongoing challenges with violence and drug trafficking, as the nation remains a key narcotics transit point into Europe.
