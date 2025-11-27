Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: Strengthening Security with Mosque Inspections

Authorities in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, have intensified inspections of madrassas and mosques as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terror support networks. This follows recent security threats in Delhi. The operations aim to enhance de-radicalization while ensuring transparency and accountability in counterterrorism measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST
Crackdown in Kashmir: Strengthening Security with Mosque Inspections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the police in Jammu and Kashmir have ramped up inspections of madrassas and mosques throughout Srinagar. This is part of an ongoing strategy to disrupt networks linked to terrorist organisations and bolster de-radicalisation efforts in the region.

Following a significant blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, law enforcement has intensified raids to dismantle the terror support framework. Two preachers, Molvi Irfan and Molvi Ishtiaq, have been arrested, highlighting the serious nature of these operations.

Searches are being conducted across multiple premises, aiming to gather evidence related to activities that pose threats to national security. Lawful operations are ensured, with transparency at every stage, reflecting a dedicated approach to maintaining peace and public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

 India
2
India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Allegations of Peace Disturbance in Murshidabad

Tensions Rise: Allegations of Peace Disturbance in Murshidabad

 India
4
Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Takes Center Stage

Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025