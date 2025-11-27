Crackdown in Kashmir: Strengthening Security with Mosque Inspections
Authorities in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, have intensified inspections of madrassas and mosques as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terror support networks. This follows recent security threats in Delhi. The operations aim to enhance de-radicalization while ensuring transparency and accountability in counterterrorism measures.
In a decisive move, the police in Jammu and Kashmir have ramped up inspections of madrassas and mosques throughout Srinagar. This is part of an ongoing strategy to disrupt networks linked to terrorist organisations and bolster de-radicalisation efforts in the region.
Following a significant blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, law enforcement has intensified raids to dismantle the terror support framework. Two preachers, Molvi Irfan and Molvi Ishtiaq, have been arrested, highlighting the serious nature of these operations.
Searches are being conducted across multiple premises, aiming to gather evidence related to activities that pose threats to national security. Lawful operations are ensured, with transparency at every stage, reflecting a dedicated approach to maintaining peace and public order.
