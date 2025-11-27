Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime
A Mizoram court sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years in prison for molesting a girl, following a retrial ordered by the Gauhati High Court. The accused, Vanlalruata, faced charges under the POCSO Act for abusing the girl, supported by medical evidence and witness testimonies.
- Country:
- India
A court in Mizoram's Kolasib district, in a landmark judgment, has sentenced a 67-year-old man to a decade behind bars for molesting a minor girl six years ago. The convict, Vanlalruata, was also slapped with a Rs 7,000 fine, according to officials.
Initially convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Vanlalruata had been sentenced to 10 years and a Rs 5,000 fine in November 2021. However, the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court ordered a retrial in July, overturning the previous verdict.
The retrial, led by the fast-track court, meticulously reviewed statements from two investigating officers, a medical professional, and several witnesses, including the victim's parents. This thorough examination reaffirmed the caregiving court's original decision, ensuring justice for the young victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram
- court
- trial
- POCSO
- Vanlalruata
- Gauhati High Court
- sentencing
- retrial
- Kolaisb district
- justice