Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

A court in Mizoram's Kolasib district, in a landmark judgment, has sentenced a 67-year-old man to a decade behind bars for molesting a minor girl six years ago. The convict, Vanlalruata, was also slapped with a Rs 7,000 fine, according to officials.

Initially convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Vanlalruata had been sentenced to 10 years and a Rs 5,000 fine in November 2021. However, the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court ordered a retrial in July, overturning the previous verdict.

The retrial, led by the fast-track court, meticulously reviewed statements from two investigating officers, a medical professional, and several witnesses, including the victim's parents. This thorough examination reaffirmed the caregiving court's original decision, ensuring justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)