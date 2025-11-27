Left Menu

Sri Lanka Faces Severe Weather: Parliament Sessions Postponed Amid Cyclonic Threats

Sri Lanka's Parliament postponed sessions due to severe weather. The disruption caused airport alerts, with possible flight diversions to India. A red alert warns of cyclonic storms and strong winds, with 40 deaths reported in 10 days. Flooding and high winds have affected over 6,000 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:02 IST
  Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Parliament postponed its sessions on Thursday and Friday due to severe weather conditions sweeping across the island nation, officials confirmed.

Party leaders agreed to address the postponed business during extended sessions on the following Monday and Tuesday, ensuring parliamentary duties continue despite disruptions.

Meanwhile, Colombo international airport authorities remain vigilant, preparing for potential flight diversions to neighboring India. Although no flights have yet been diverted, the Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka has assured plans are in place for emergencies, specifically to Trivandrum and Cochin airports.

The meteorological department has issued a red alert, signaling impending cyclonic storms, and forecasts heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm in the northern regions. Additionally, strong winds of 60–70 kmph are expected to impact most parts of the island.

The severe weather has tragically resulted in at least 40 deaths over the past ten days, with a significant increase reported in the last 24 hours. The disaster management center is actively addressing the situation, as 21 individuals remain missing and nearly 6,000 people endure the aftermath of the storm.

