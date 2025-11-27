Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Massive Ponzi Scheme in Tamil Nadu

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across multiple states in a money laundering investigation linked to a Tamil Nadu-based company, Aarudhra Gold Trading Pvt. Ltd. This ponzi scheme allegedly defrauded investors of over Rs 1,400 crore. The case involves multiple directors and agents, with principal accused V Rajasekhar still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:33 IST
ED Cracks Down on Massive Ponzi Scheme in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an extensive operation across several states, targeting a money laundering case tied to Aarudhra Gold Trading Pvt. Ltd. (AGTPL), a Tamil Nadu-based firm accused of operating a massive Ponzi scheme.

On Wednesday, raids took place at 21 locations, including Chennai and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, as well as Mumbai, focusing on the company's directors and associates. This move follows a Chennai police FIR revealing that AGTPL enticed investors with promises of high returns and bonuses, amassing over Rs 1,400 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing prosecuted 40 individuals, including key AGTPL figures. The ED reported significant asset seizures during the raids, while the primary suspect, V Rajasekhar, remains on the run with his spouse.

TRENDING

1
Big Bucks and Big Names: A Glance at the 2026 WPL Mega Auction

Big Bucks and Big Names: A Glance at the 2026 WPL Mega Auction

 India
2
Orissa High Court Quashes Teacher Transfer Order Amid Political Concerns

Orissa High Court Quashes Teacher Transfer Order Amid Political Concerns

 India
3
Axes and Vengeance: Delivery Boy's Brutal Attack Sparks Arrests

Axes and Vengeance: Delivery Boy's Brutal Attack Sparks Arrests

 India
4
Newborn Vanishes: Kushinagar Medical College in Crisis

Newborn Vanishes: Kushinagar Medical College in Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025