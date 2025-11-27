Voice of Resistance: Lawyer Sonia Dahmani Freed Amidst Tunisia's Political Turmoil

Sonia Dahmani, a prominent lawyer and outspoken critic of President Kais Saied, was released from Tunisian custody on Thursday after spending a year and a half behind bars. Her detention had sparked local and international outcry as she became a symbol of dissent against governmental oppression.

Dahmani was imprisoned following a televised comment criticizing Tunisia's policy on undocumented African migrants. The court convicted her of insulting the state and disseminating harmful misinformation. Her release saw her greeted by family members and supporters, who chanted against state repression outside Manouba prison.

The move comes as part of a judicial system allowing release after serving half a sentence. Human rights organizations decry ongoing crackdowns on dissent, while the government insists on its legitimacy in restoring order and combating corruption. Dahmani's release has revived calls for freeing other detained opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)