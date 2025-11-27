Left Menu

Voice of Resistance: Lawyer Sonia Dahmani Freed Amidst Tunisia's Political Turmoil

Prominent lawyer Sonia Dahmani, known for her criticism of Tunisian President Kais Saied, was released after 18 months in prison. Her case highlights increasing government repression in Tunisia, where opposition leaders and journalists face imprisonment. Dahmani's release sparks hope for other political prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:50 IST
Sonia Dahmani, a prominent lawyer and outspoken critic of President Kais Saied, was released from Tunisian custody on Thursday after spending a year and a half behind bars. Her detention had sparked local and international outcry as she became a symbol of dissent against governmental oppression.

Dahmani was imprisoned following a televised comment criticizing Tunisia's policy on undocumented African migrants. The court convicted her of insulting the state and disseminating harmful misinformation. Her release saw her greeted by family members and supporters, who chanted against state repression outside Manouba prison.

The move comes as part of a judicial system allowing release after serving half a sentence. Human rights organizations decry ongoing crackdowns on dissent, while the government insists on its legitimacy in restoring order and combating corruption. Dahmani's release has revived calls for freeing other detained opposition figures.

