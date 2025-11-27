Swiss Lawmakers Probe Gifts to Donald Trump Amid Tariff Deal

In a move that could stir diplomatic sensitivities, two Swiss lawmakers are calling for an investigation into luxurious gifts, including a Rolex watch and a gold bar, presented to U.S. President Donald Trump by Swiss business leaders. The inquiry seeks to determine whether these offerings breached Switzerland's anti-bribery statutes.

The gifts were exchanged during a unique trade meeting that saw the U.S. and Switzerland reach a framework agreement cutting tariffs on Swiss goods. The encounter involved high-profile Swiss companies and resulted in a significant reduction in duties from 39% to 15%, marking a diplomatic victory for both parties.

Despite assurances from a top delegate that the gifts adhered to both Swiss and U.S. legal standards, Green Party parliamentarians Raphael Mahaim and Greta Gysin have urged judicial reviews. The lawmakers emphasized that compliance with laws remains crucial regardless of diplomatic breakthroughs, sticking firmly to the legal protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)