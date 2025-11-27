Left Menu

Revamping Rural Water Systems: From Infrastructure to Quality Flow

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) is shifting focus from infrastructure to ensuring daily quality water flow in rural areas. New protocols for commissioning and handing over water schemes aim to improve system sustainability. Emphasis is placed on local governance and community ownership for long-term success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:55 IST
Revamping Rural Water Systems: From Infrastructure to Quality Flow
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) announced a pivotal shift in rural water governance, emphasizing daily delivery of quality water rather than merely infrastructure development. The newly introduced framework is set to transform rural piped water schemes by following a structured commissioning process.

The four-phase protocol includes comprehensive pre-commissioning documentation, pressure and quality testing, a trial run, and final documentation. This initiative intends to address issues that often lead to early system failures. Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil unveiled a standardized Handing Over Protocol to streamline the transfer of completed schemes to local bodies like gram panchayats.

As part of this transformation, various districts showcased innovations in water management during the Peyjal Samvad. These include solar-powered systems and women-led water quality surveillance networks. The National Jal Jeevan Mission's focus now lies in enhancing governance and community participation to ensure sustainability and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

 India
3
Germany Bids to Reverse Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Germany Bids to Reverse Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 Global
4
Family Feud Turns Deadly in Brahmpuri: Brother Arrested

Family Feud Turns Deadly in Brahmpuri: Brother Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025