Revamping Rural Water Systems: From Infrastructure to Quality Flow

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) announced a pivotal shift in rural water governance, emphasizing daily delivery of quality water rather than merely infrastructure development. The newly introduced framework is set to transform rural piped water schemes by following a structured commissioning process.

The four-phase protocol includes comprehensive pre-commissioning documentation, pressure and quality testing, a trial run, and final documentation. This initiative intends to address issues that often lead to early system failures. Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil unveiled a standardized Handing Over Protocol to streamline the transfer of completed schemes to local bodies like gram panchayats.

As part of this transformation, various districts showcased innovations in water management during the Peyjal Samvad. These include solar-powered systems and women-led water quality surveillance networks. The National Jal Jeevan Mission's focus now lies in enhancing governance and community participation to ensure sustainability and reliability.

