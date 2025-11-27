Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Mumbai: Elderly Woman Found Murdered in Her Flat

A 65-year-old woman, Shehnaz Anis Kazi, was discovered murdered in her Mumbai flat, seemingly a victim of a property dispute with her stepchildren. Her body was found by her sister after concerns arose from unanswered calls. Police are investigating the case intensively, with initial suspicions of foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:42 IST
The tragic discovery of a murder has shaken the residents of Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. A 65-year-old woman, Shehnaz Anis Kazi, was found dead in her home on Wednesday evening, raising suspicions of a sinister crime.

Kazi, who had been living alone since her husband's death years prior, was found with a severe head injury likely caused by a hard, blunt object. Her body was discovered after her sister grew concerned when Kazi failed to respond to repeated phone calls.

Authorities suspect that a property dispute involving Kazi's stepchildren may have been the motive behind the murder. The police, who opened her flat with a spare key from a neighboring house, are continuing their probe into this chilling case.

