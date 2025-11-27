Tragic Mystery in Mumbai: Elderly Woman Found Murdered in Her Flat

The tragic discovery of a murder has shaken the residents of Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. A 65-year-old woman, Shehnaz Anis Kazi, was found dead in her home on Wednesday evening, raising suspicions of a sinister crime.

Kazi, who had been living alone since her husband's death years prior, was found with a severe head injury likely caused by a hard, blunt object. Her body was discovered after her sister grew concerned when Kazi failed to respond to repeated phone calls.

Authorities suspect that a property dispute involving Kazi's stepchildren may have been the motive behind the murder. The police, who opened her flat with a spare key from a neighboring house, are continuing their probe into this chilling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)