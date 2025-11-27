Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

Brazil is reaching out to the United States for assistance in tackling organized crime within its fuel sector, announced Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Thursday. This initiative follows a police operation which highlighted money laundering activities involving Delaware-based companies linked to a major Brazilian tax evader.

The Brazilian government suspects U.S.-based firms are being used to launder money and disguise foreign investments. Moreover, Minister Haddad raised issues of illegal U.S. weapon shipments with President Lula da Silva, noting the importance of addressing these matters in bilateral negotiations with the U.S.

A police operation focused on the Refit refinery, accused of playing a significant role in money laundering schemes and tax evasion connected to organized crime groups. Delware companies exploited tax loopholes, sparking concerns about cross-border financial and security risks, which Brazil aims to address with U.S. partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)